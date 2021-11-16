WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States Senate filed cloture on a motion Monday to proceed on the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022.
On Wednesday, the Senate will vote on cloture on the motion. If cloture is invoked, the Senate will subsequently vote on a motion to proceed to floor debate.
Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) released the following statement on the Senate’s progress on the bill:
“As the global threat map grows more dangerous, I’m glad the Majority Leader finally took a key step forward on this year’s National Defense Authorization Act — a bipartisan bill that takes care of our troops and gives them the authorities and resources they need to defend the country. China continues unabated to accelerate its historic military modernization and Russia pushes the envelope at every turn, so it’s time for the Senate to do its job from start to finish — with what I hope is an open amendment process. Today, we are one step closer to going to conference and enacting this must-pass bill — just as we have for the last 60 years in a row.”