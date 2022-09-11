U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole released statements in remembrance of today’s anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Inhofe, who was serving in the Senate at the time of the attack, said he wanted to honor the men and women who lost their lives, and the first responders and service members who continue to fight the global war on terrorism.
“Our nation mourns as we remember that fateful day: Sept. 11, 2001. We must never forget the 2,977 innocent lives lost and over 6,000 injured when terrorists carried out an attack on our homeland 21 years ago, or their family members and loved ones who had to continue on after this awful tragedy. We remember our first responders for their bravery that day and those who continue to put themselves in harm’s way for our country. The terrorists tried to steal our sense of security, but they failed. America rose up and rebuilt, but the fight is not over,” Inhofe said.
“Islamic extremists continue to target Americans and our freedoms at home and abroad. A harsh reminder of this anniversary is the tragedy that took place on Sept. 11, 2012, when we lost four brave Americans from a terrorist attack on our consulate in Benghazi, Libya. Now, more than ever, it’s important that we prioritize our national security, starting with our military. We rebuilt after 9/11 and came back stronger, and we must continue building on that strength and resolve today.”
Cole said it was important to remember the day, when airplanes were hijacked by terrorists and crashed into the World Trade Centers in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and in a field near Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania.
“Like all Americans who witnessed and endured the dreadful attacks on our nation on Sept. 11, 2001, the overwhelming sense of pain and sorrow has never left the forefront of my mind,” said Cole. “Now, 21 years after the unconscionable acts of terror, our nation honors the tragic loss of American lives taken from us. Like many others who watched in horror as these events unfolded, I was devastated by the brutal acts of hate and destruction. However, the profound heroism of first responders and patriotism from Americans for the days and weeks that followed were inspirational.
“As we continue to honor those who lost their lives on that fateful day, we also thank our first responders and those in our armed forces who continue to display courage and dedication to protecting our country, ensuring freedom remains for generations to come. Throughout history and during unprecedented times, Americans have banded together and always prevailed. Americans rise to any challenge and face those who threaten our way of life. Together, we will continue to succeed as the great beacon of democracy and freedom for the world.”