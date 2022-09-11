U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and U.S. Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole released statements in remembrance of today’s anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Inhofe, who was serving in the Senate at the time of the attack, said he wanted to honor the men and women who lost their lives, and the first responders and service members who continue to fight the global war on terrorism.

Recommended for you