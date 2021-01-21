WASHINGTON — Oklahoma U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe made the following statement on the inauguration of President Joe Biden:
“Even amidst these unprecedented times, I am proud we are able to celebrate the Inauguration of Joe Biden as president today. The peaceful transfer of power between U.S. presidents has been a hallmark of our democracy, for both American families at home and to all around the world, for more than two centuries. I congratulate President Biden and his family on this historic day.”
Oklahoma Fourth Dist. Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., released the following statement after attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Cole has attended every presidential inauguration (2005, 2009, 2013, 2017 and 2021) since he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
“I was pleased to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden as he was officially sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, and I want to offer him my best wishes as he enters the White House,” said Cole. “I also want to thank the United States Capitol Police, the National Guard and many others who protected the inaugural ceremonies and ensured a peaceful transition of power.
“Although we live in extremely divided times and a highly polarized political environment, I am hopeful all Americans will choose to see Inauguration Day as an opportunity to unite and move ahead together toward healing. Indeed, in the coming days, all elected officials should set the example by working together across party lines for the good of all Americans. As the Representative for the Fourth Congressional District of Oklahoma, I remain focused on delivering policies that reflect the best interests of my constituents and all Oklahomans.”