The U.S. Department of Education will distribute more than $198 million to Oklahoma’s educational institutions from the Education Stabilization Fund, including funding that will help college students, said U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma.
The allocations were authorized by the CARES Act.
Of the funding designated to Oklahoma, more than $159 million will be allocated to the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund for higher education institutions to assist students. Within that funding category, $79 million will be used to provide direct cash grants to students for expenses related to disruptions to their education due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In addition to the funds directed to institutions of higher education, the Department of Education announced $39 million in emergency education block grant funding to the State of Oklahoma for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. These funds will give Gov. Kevin Stitt the necessary flexibility to meet the needs of students, primary schools, secondary schools and postsecondary institutions across the state, Inhofe said.
With these announcements, the Department of Education has fulfilled two of the three Education Stabilization Fund programs as directed by the CARES Act, Inhofe said. He said he expects the department to announce the next round of funding in coming weeks, fulfilling the third requirement of targeting kindergarten through 12th grade schools.
“This funding will go a long way in helping ensure faculty and students are properly cared for during this public health crisis,” Inhofe said, in a statement. “These institutions have had to completely shut down and work to provide continuity of education remotely. With this investment, we are equipping schools and universities with the funding and flexibility to continue their great work — providing the best possible education to our future generations.”
Inhofe voted in favor of the CARES Act, federal legislation that provided a comprehensive response to the coronavirus crisis. President Donald Trump signed the legislation into law March 27.
The CARES Act supported students by building on existing steps the Department of Education took to support higher education students. Colleges and universities were given immediate regulatory flexibility so student education could continue online. The secretary also provided student loan relief to borrowers and the CARES Act extends those benefits, ensuring federally-backed student loans payments would be deferred, interest free, for six months.
The department also stopped all federal wage garnishments and collections actions for borrowers with federally-held loans in default.