TULSA – U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) announced Thursday that the Department of Education will distribute an additional $160 million to the state of Oklahoma’s K-12 educational institutions from the Education Stabilization Fund as authorized by the CARES Act.
Education leaders will have the flexibility to use funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief Fund (ESSER Fund) for immediate needs, such as tools and resources for distance education, ensuring student health and safety and developing and implementing plans for the next school year. Funds will be distributed through the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
This news comes after Inhofe recently announced $198 million in Department of Education funding to the state of Oklahoma’s educational institutions from the Education Stabilization Fund as authorized by the CARES Act.
Thursday’s third, and final, phase of funding brings the total state allocation from CARES Education Stabilization Fund to more than $359 million.