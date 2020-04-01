More information
Beginning at noon Thursday:
• Curfew for all but employees of essential businesses between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Except for emergency situations, residents out during those hours will be required to carry and provide a letter documenting the essential service they provide on the official letterhead of their organization.
• Social groups (gatherings of people) are restricted to six people (the rule had been 10 people).
• Lawton’s Civil Emergency Proclamation has been extended until April 30 (it had been set to expire mid-April).
• Businesses remaining open must adhere to strict sanitation regulations and limit the number of customers allowed in their establishments. They also should implement an individual essential shopping policy to restrict families and others from shopping as a group.
Information on essential businesses is available on the City of Lawton website: lawtonok.gov under its coronavirus updates.