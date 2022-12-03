The August 2021 death of a 4-month old boy and conditions of all five children in the home, has led to felony arrest warrants for a Geronimo couple.
The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Friday for Sammi Del-Ray Casey, 27, and Zachary Kyle Nicely, 27, for counts of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.
The charges follow an investigation by Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Alfredo Solis begun with the Aug. 9, 2021, death of the infant boy. It began with a 911 call about the child being unresponsive and not breathing, according to the warrant affidavit.
Nicely and Casey, the boy’s parents, said he’d been “happy and healthy” around midnight, Solis stated. Casey said she’d fed him a bottle and placed him in the rocker next to the bed and went to sleep. She said she was awakened by Nicely screaming the boy wasn’t breathing, the affidavit states.
Nicely and Casey had four other children between the ages of 1 to 7 years old living in the house at the time. The house was “extremely dirty with trash and dog feces in every room” and dry, rotting food on the counter and in the sink, according to the affidavit. Solis stated formula containers were open and spilled on the counter and there was only one usable bottle and it contained old formula. The refrigerator and freezer contained minimal food.
The bathroom was described no better. The bathtub was covered in clothes and trash and dirt covered the bottom of the tub, the affidavit states.
Four children shared a room containing one twin bed with no sheet and a stained mattress, according to the investigator.
Solis stated the master bedroom had one bed and a baby rocker at its foot. In reach of the children were lighters, cigarette butts, knives, scissors, old food and medication, the affidavit states.
Cash bonds of $100,000 were set for Nicely and Casey upon their arrests.