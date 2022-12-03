Cuffs

The August 2021 death of a 4-month old boy and conditions of all five children in the home, has led to felony arrest warrants for a Geronimo couple.

The Comanche County District Court issued felony arrest warrants Friday for Sammi Del-Ray Casey, 27, and Zachary Kyle Nicely, 27, for counts of child neglect, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to life in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

