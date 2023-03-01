Members of a citizens youth sports board said they won’t wait very long before making a formal recommendation to the City Council on a site for Lawton’s proposed indoor youth sports complex.
Brian Henry, chairman of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority, attended Tuesday’s council meeting to help with a presentation by Eastern Sports Management, the company the trust authority hired last summer to operate youth sports for the City of Lawton. The presentation by Eastern Sports Management President John Wack was the same one he gave Monday to the trust authority and highlighted the same recommendation from the company’s analysis. Their preferred site is 60 acres adjacent to the Grandview Sports Complex on Southwest 52nd Street, behind Eisenhower Elementary, Middle and High schools.
But Wack and Henry made the same point to the City Council that they made to the trust authority: that recommendation doesn’t mean Grandview is a “done deal.” Henry said the three top sites were close, in terms of the points scored by ranking the sites on various categories, and any one of them would be a good location for the indoor sports complex. Henry said his board anticipates making a decision on the preferred site at its March 9 meeting, a recommendation that then will be presented to the council for formal approval.
“The three sites are all feasible,” Henry said, of locations that include Grandview; KCA trust land north of Elmer Thomas Park, at Cache Road; and privately-owned land on East Lee Boulevard near 45th Street.
Henry said the KCA site has potential. KCA members are “engaged and excited about the possibility of this type of project on trust land,” something that hasn’t been done anywhere else in Oklahoma. And, the East Lee Boulevard site also is a standout, in terms of location and availability.
But the analysis showed several benefits to the Grandview site, where the recommendation is 20 acres less than the 80 acres recommended at the other two sites. Henry said part of that reasoning is tied to four athletic fields on the Lawton Public Schools-owned Grandview that are not being used, fields that could be absorbed into the new sports complex. Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren said there also is potential for more land, if needed. The land adjacent to Grandview is school land owned by the state, and there is more of it that stretches west toward Southwest 67th Street, Warren said.
Henry said trust authority members already have initiated discussions with the Commissioners of the Land Office, which controls leases on state-owned school lands. While that land can’t be purchased, the agency grants 55-year leases that can be renewed, officials said Monday. Henry said tentative discussions also have indicated the sports complex — classified as a commercial use — would be a better use for the land than an agricultural lease.
City and trust authority members were careful to say no action has been taken; things still are in the discussion stage. But Henry and Wack said they want to move to the next part of the process, which would secure a site so conceptual designs could be crafted for a complex that has been suggested for indoor basketball courts that could be converted to use for volleyball, and two indoor turf fields, along with recreational amenities. While no decisions have been made yet, a schematic design highlighted for the trust authority showed what could be a 146,000-square-foot, two-story building that would contain an overlook area with views of play on the indoor courts.
Henry said officials are estimating a project in the $31 million range, but ultimately costs — and the configuration of the building — will be determined by what is inside the building.
According to Eastern Sports Management’s analysis, benefits of the Grandview site include ease of access and the fact multiple points of entry can be added; proximity to hotels; and acquisition cost for the vacant land is “more favorable.”