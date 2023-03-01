Soccer

Members of a citizens youth sports board said they won’t wait very long before making a formal recommendation to the City Council on a site for Lawton’s proposed indoor youth sports complex.

Brian Henry, chairman of the Lawton Youth Sports Trust Authority, attended Tuesday’s council meeting to help with a presentation by Eastern Sports Management, the company the trust authority hired last summer to operate youth sports for the City of Lawton. The presentation by Eastern Sports Management President John Wack was the same one he gave Monday to the trust authority and highlighted the same recommendation from the company’s analysis. Their preferred site is 60 acres adjacent to the Grandview Sports Complex on Southwest 52nd Street, behind Eisenhower Elementary, Middle and High schools.

