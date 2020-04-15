Beginning April 22, Fort Sill will resume advanced individual training (AIT), which had been largely suspended in recent weeks.
The announcement came from Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general,
during Tuesday night’s virtual town hall meeting, the fourth such live stream update conference from Fort Sill. Kamper added that the AIT would be conducted “with principles of social distancing.”
The health and safety stand down that had been in place has been extended to April 21.
Among the other major announcements was the fact that face-covering is being required on certain parts of the installation, mainly at the shopettes, the commissary and post exchange.
Kamper added that soldiers are starting to be shipped to some not-too-distant bases (Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls, Texas, and Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas).
It was announced that graduations are not canceled at this time, but will be held virtually.
Kamper then turned it over to Dr. David S. Dodd from Reynolds Army Clinic for some tips for persevering in the current situation. Dodd said that during a pandemic that is out of our control, it is important to provide structure and practice good habits at home.
For parents, he said it is vital to create a sense of physical safety, as well as emotional safety for children. Additionally, in an age where there is an abundance of information, but not all of it is useful, it important to limit access to negative information, particularly to young ones prone to anxiety.
Parents should also try to increase the three major resources in their children’s lives — sleep, nutrition, activity.
“Those all-nighters might have been fun when this first started,” Dodd said. “But you’ll want to start practicing good sleeping habits, because that can help maintain good health.”
Communication is key during a time like this, and Dodd emphasized the importance of keeping a calm demeanor when communicating with children.
“The need for connection is more important now in this stressful time than it has been in everyday life,” Dodd said.
For married couples or anyone living in close quarters with a significant other, Dodd said this can be an opportunity to spend more time together, but added it is also important to give one another space.