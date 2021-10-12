Indigenous People’s Day began with the beat of drums and the echo of songs.
Members of the Kiowa, Comanche and Apache people came together on the south lawn of Lawton’s City Hall on Monday morning to celebrate the holiday with songs and stories.
“This is the first year that Indigenous People’s Day has been proclaimed by the President of The United States, Joe Biden,” Cornel Pewewardy, the chair of the Indigenous People’s Day Committee, said. “That has never happened before until this president. This is who we are. This is our community. We stand on the shoulders of our relatives and our ancestors. Regardless of what nation, we’re all here together and celebrating today.”
Heritage, remembrance and ancestry were themes emphasized by nearly everyone during the celebration. Multiple generations came together to mark the occasion.
For LaNeal Pewewardy, the day was a time to consider his elders and reflect on his family’s legacy.
“When I got up this morning, the first thing I did was think of my elders, of my Kiowa grandpa and the words he used to teach us in Kiowa. Indigenous to me means being proud of who you are. I don’t care what color you are; this recognizes the contributions that we have made,” LaNeal said.
LaNeal was among the drum circle with his brother Cornel, Caleb Holman and Kenneth Lookingglass. The four men led the singing through the rhythmic pounding of the drums, three generations engaging in the same music and tradition.
For Lookingglass, a member of the Apache Native Warrior Society and a Vietnam veteran, there was never any question about his participation in the day’s events.
“I’m an Indian, this is my culture. Wherever I am asked to help, I help,” Lookingglass said.
The celebration is only the fourth in Lawton’s history. The second Monday in October was not officially recognized as Indigenous People’s Day until 2018, after the Lawton City Council voted 7-1 to make it an official city holiday.
“Indigenous People’s Day is really important to me,” Shelby Mata said.
Mata is Miss Native American, a title she gained at the Ms. Native American U.S.A. pageant in Tempe, Arizona. The pageant is a cultural platform for indigenous women to share their traditional talents and ideals, as well as a way for them to preserve their culture, Mata said.
“A lot of people don’t realize that we’re still living, we’re still thriving. Our culture is alive. We are lawyers, doctors, your friends, your neighbors,” Mata said. “We want to eliminate the idea of the stereotypical Indian portrayed in movies and films.”
The 24-year-old from Walters is a member of the Comanche Nation who has been a tribal powwow dancer since childhood. On Monday she wore orange regalia to the celebration in recognition of residential school survivors and victims.
“Residential schools stripped us of our identities, our culture and our language. Which is why today is a great day to express ourselves through language, culture and song,” Mata said.
Mata was one of many tribal princesses who took part in the morning’s celebrations. One of the youngest among them, Angelina Steinmeyer, the Comanche Nation Junior Princess for 2021-2022, shared Mata’s feelings about cultural celebration.
“Every time we come out here, I feel a sense of, not only pride, but completeness in my heart,” Steinmeyer said. “As a (Comanche) person it makes me feel more proud than ever knowing that I have a voice here. On this day I am able to represent my tribe and myself completely.”