An Indian market has been set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Watchetaker Hall at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex, 9 miles north of Lawton.
Due to the south entrance from Northwest Madische Road being closes, visitors must use the north entrance, across from the police station and next to the softball fields.
Market is open to the public and admission is free. The market will feature food concessions. handmade arts and crafts as well as original artwork by local tribal artists. You will also find flea market bargains.
All vendors welcome. Setup is $10 per any table you bring. You may also rent tables for $10 each on a first come first serve basis. Vendors may begin setting up at 7a.m.
Call Eleanor McDaniel, 580 483-6864.