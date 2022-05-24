ALTUS — Indiahoma student Trace Thomason graduated a little differently than most students this month.
He graduated from college before he graduated from high school. Thomason received an associate’s degree in business administration from Western Oklahoma State University on May 13, two days before he graduated as valedictorian of his senior class at Indiahoma High School.
Thomason began taking high school math courses in the seventh grade, so by the time he was a freshman he had completed his high school math requirements. Once concurrent courses were an option, his junior year, he had completed most of his high school requirements which allowed him to enroll in 12-13 hours each semester, which is the equivalent of a full time college schedule, according to a press release.
He took his courses online, and said instructor Misty George was helpful during this process. She followed along during his journey and when she realized her business statistic class was a requirement for his degree, she created an online course.
While in high school, Thomason was involved in FFA, serving as president and showing livestock, participated in basketball, qualified for the state golf tournament and led the academic team as the captain.
When asked how he was able to juggle being so involved and keeping up with his course workload, Thomason said he really had to focus on time management. He knew when the deadlines were, utilized the calendar within the learning management system, and knew how many hours he needed to spend on homework to complete the assignments on time.
“He is very self-motivated and used the weekends to get caught up on homework,” said his mother, Carrie Thomason.
Thomason said he is thankful for the instructors at WOSC.
“They were always willing to work with students and their activities, as long as they knew ahead of time,” he said.
Many people have asked him and his family why he decided to take so many hours while in high school. The answer to him was simple. It is smart. He wanted to complete his associate’s degree to guarantee a seamless transition to a university, according to a press release.
“I want to thank my mom for pushing me to get it done. I couldn’t have done it without her support,” he said.
When asked what advice he would give high school students considering concurrent enrollment he said, “Get as much done as you can. It will give you more freedom when you’re in college. You won’t be as stressed.”
“Handing Trace a Western diploma before he actually received his high school degree was a surreal moment for me. We talk about the possibility of this happening all the time but watching it come to fruition was a special moment. Concurrent enrollment is an amazing program and Western takes great pride in the services we provide to these high school juniors and seniors,” said Chad Wiginton, president of Western Oklahoma State College.
Thomason, who graduated from WOSC with a 4.0, plans to attend Oklahoma Wesleyan University in Bartlesville this fall as a member of the golf team. He will double major in Sports Management and Sports Marketing with the dream of one day working for the OKC Thunder organization.
Concurrent enrollment is the opportunity for high school seniors and juniors to earn college credit while still in high school. For more information on the concurrent enrollment program at Western, visit wosc.edu/concurrent.