Candidates have filed in all 11 Comanche County school districts holding school board elections in 2023.
Michelle Cook added her name for the Indiahoma School Board Office 3 seat on Tuesday, the second day of filing. Residents who want to file declarations of candidacy have until 5 p.m. today to do so at the Comanche County Election Board Office, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th Street and Southwest C Avenue. Under state law, qualified candidates must be a resident in the district they seek to represent and registered voter at an address within the boundaries of the district, both for at least six months prior to the first day of filing. Candidates also must have a high school diploma or certificate of equivalency.
Declarations of candidacy are available at county election board offices or may be downloaded at the State Election Board website at oklahoma.gov/elections.
In addition to Cook, candidates are:
Great Plains Technology Center Board of Education, Office 4: Arthur Patrick.
Lawton Board of Education, Office 3: Elizabeth Fabrega
Bishop Board of Education, Office 2: Thresa Seabolt
Cache Board of Education, Office 3: Brian Gladwell
Chattanooga Board of Education, Office 3: Brandon Collins and Bryan Buchwald
Elgin Board of Education, Office 3: Jaimee Deel
Fletcher Board of Education: Office 3: Danny Cooper; Office 2: Hayden Herrin; Office 1: Dustin Hooper
Flower Mound Board of Education, Office 2: Kathy Plunk
Geronimo Board of Education, Office 3: Bobby Scarfone
Sterling board of Education, Office 3: Jeffrey Milam