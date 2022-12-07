Candidates have filed in all 11 Comanche County school districts holding school board elections in 2023.

Michelle Cook added her name for the Indiahoma School Board Office 3 seat on Tuesday, the second day of filing. Residents who want to file declarations of candidacy have until 5 p.m. today to do so at the Comanche County Election Board Office, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th Street and Southwest C Avenue. Under state law, qualified candidates must be a resident in the district they seek to represent and registered voter at an address within the boundaries of the district, both for at least six months prior to the first day of filing. Candidates also must have a high school diploma or certificate of equivalency.

