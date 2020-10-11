INDIAHOMA — Indiahoma Public School has canceled classes this week due to COVID-19.
Superintendent Deanna Voegeli made the announcement on the school's website over the weekend.
According to Voegeli, the school has received notification that two high school students and possibly one elementary student have tested positive for COVID-19.
"To make sure all of our students and faculty remain safe, we have decided to cancel school this approaching week, Ooct. 13-16," Voegeli said in the statement. "This will allow everyone to have the necessary 14 days of quarantine if they have been exposed. Our number one priority is the safety of our students and faculty."
Classes had already been canceled Oct. 19-23 to observe Fall Break. Classes will resume Oct. 27.