OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Democratic Party will allow Independents to vote in its primary elections in 2022 and 2023, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Every odd-numbered year, recognized political parties in Oklahoma are required to notify the secretary of the State Election Board whether or not the party will allow registered Independents to vote in its primary elections. State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax said he was notified by the Oklahoma Democratic Party it would do so.
The Oklahoma Libertarian Party notified Ziriax it will close its primaries to Independent voters. The Oklahoma Republican Party did not send a notification, which by law means Independents cannot vote in Republican primaries.
“This means there is no change for unaffiliated voters in 2022,” Ziriax said.
Oklahoma is a closed primary state, meaning only registered voters affiliated with a recognized political party may vote in that party’s primary elections. However, state law gives recognized parties the option to open its primaries to registered Independents by notifying the secretary of the State Election Board between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30 of odd-numbered years.
Under state law, because the Oklahoma Democratic Party decided to allow Independents to vote in its primaries, the deadline has been extended to Dec. 15 for Libertarians and Republicans to make a final decision about allowing Independents to vote in their primaries.
Independent voters are not required to vote a Democratic primary ballot. Independent voters who would like to vote a Democratic primary ballot must request one when voting in person or when applying for an absentee ballot. Voters who already have requested absentee ballots for the 2022 election year may update their absentee ballot request online using the OK Voter Portal.
Additional information is available at oklahoma.gov/elections.