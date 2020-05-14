For Justin Hackney, owner/operator of the Vaska Theatre since March of 2015, keeping the iconic independent theatre going is a labor of love.
Working there since November 2003 after graduating high school, Hackney said it’s not about a career. It’s something more ethereal.
“It just, I don’t know, it just takes a hold of you,” he said. “You get attached to it.”
For the years he worked at the Vaska, Hackney did a little bit of everything. Sure, he had other jobs over that time, but he never gravitated far from his beloved home for cinephiles.
Considered a “cinema treasure,” the historic venue first opened on March 4, 1948, with a screening of the Rita Hayworth movie “Down to Earth.” When the prior owner decided to close down rather than go away from 35 mm film to digital like other theaters, Hackney took over and made the transition. It changed everything, Hackney said.
But a passion for the independent film palace didn’t make it any easier to keep going.
“It’s a hard business,” he said. “Film companies don’t make it any easier. We’re the red headed stepkid to them.”
Hackney took the venue’s role in running first-run films along with classics, independent movies, college and locally produced films and other events and added another level with the shadow cast productions. Those are when a troupe will perform a movie in front of the screen as it plays. It was fitting that “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” was the first. There have been several repeat performances of that film as well as “Clue,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Hocus Pocus” and more. He said there’s passion involved, not just from his end but also from the cast and the audiences.
“The shadow cast stuff is my favorite, it’s been one of the things that kept me going,” he said. “It’s fun, it’s different, it’s unique to us. It’s finding those things to fill our slots with that helps keep it going. Anything but the mainstream movies makes it worth it.”
It’s hard enough to keep an independent film venue open in these days of big cinema chains. The test that followed the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown knocked a lot of wind out of the sails.
Hackney said he had ideas to be able to stay open and continue to operate by way of screening movies outside in an impromptu drive-in in the parking lot west of the building. One screening was it before powers that be shut it down. Three years of conducting intermittent drive-in showings was shut down in one swoop when he was told he wasn’t zoned to be a drive in.
“The City of Lawton is nothing but a bully,” he said. “I have nothing good to say about them. They said I had to shut down, so I did.”
So, for Sunday night, the Vaska is going to host an outdoor movie screening of “Ghostbusters” around 9 p.m. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The parking lot will open at 8 p.m. and wait staff will be available as well as walk-in concessions.
Hackney said he’s aware the venue’s not a drive-in but he’s planning accordingly. He said it’s the same thing as a restaurant serving alcohol when bars have been down. The event hasn’t been sanctioned by the City of Lawton but it’s not stopping the determined business/property owner.
“I’m just doing it,” he said. “It’s my ... property, I’m not hurting anybody. If they give me a fine, I’ll fight ‘em later. It’s just one of those things.”
Since recent City Council meetings have been closed to the public, it seems impossible to be heard by them, Hackney said.
“They’ve literally shut my voice out,” he said. “They’re my representatives.”
Although the outside movies were shut down, the Vaska continues to breathe life. It comes from its fans. Hackney continues to sell his concession items like any other restaurant. The weekend before last, sales rivaled normal weekends and for a small theater, that’s where the money is made. Still, there’s sadness held by not being able to do what the place is built for — screen movies. For a while, he even thought of moving the business. It’s a thought since taken back.
“But it’s not the Vaska then, unfortunately, which is why I haven’t done that,” he said.
Jay Dial is one of those fans and shadow cast members who feels the pain of his favorite theater being shut down for screening. He’s also a fan of Hackney’s spirit, not just as an entrepreneur but as someone who gives back to the community. He calls the Vaska important to this community.
“Over the last few years I have seen them do canned food drives, charity events, show student and local movies, have had live events such as stand up comedians and roasts, have had a variety of shadow cast movies, interactive movies, and even pulled off a mini drive-in theater in the middle of Lawton,” he said. “Honestly the Vaska has had a great variety of entertainment not to mention the regular movies they play for just $2.”
It’s that kind of loyalty that keeps Hackney tuned into moving forward. But when he’s able to open up again, the plans are kind of in the air.
“There’s no new movies,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused movie studios to either hold new releases or stream them to video on demand services. After the $100 million success of “Trolls World Tour” some studios had even pointed to that as the new model for studios to follow.
Hackney said that’s not very likely for the time being. In this, he and the big theater chains are united. But he believes it simply has had more to do with captive audiences over the past month-plus. He thinks, in the end, movie studios are just looking for how they can make their money.
The only reason it’s hit so high (“Trolls …”) is it’s at home,” he said. “It’s just circumstances. It’s just one of those things. Only time will tell.”
In the end, it’s the community’s support that matters. Hackney said it has been returned tenfold.
“Yeah, it’s been great,” he said. “I couldn’t do it without the community’s support.”
Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution. You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.