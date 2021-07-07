A Lawton man lost his independence and is in jail on $75,000 bond after he was accused of setting fire to a house with a family inside the morning of July 4.
Shavontay D’Sean Gardner, 26, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of first-degree arson, records indicate. He faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.
Gardner is accused of setting the July 4 fire at 3412 SW Oklahoma. Geronimo fire and the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office. Agent Judah Sheppard for the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal’s Office was assigned the investigation.
The single-story, single-family home was occupied prior to and during the fire, according to the probable cause affidavit. Sheppard said the fire began on the interior wall of the laundry room; combustible materials were ignited.
A witness said Gardner had come into the home during the early morning hours without consent looking for her son and was told to leave. About five to 10 minutes later, fire was discovered in the laundry room, the affidavit states. He was seen carrying a handheld portable propane bottle with a torch ignitor on its top. He was also carrying a roofing hatchet and threatening to kill the witnesses, Sheppard stated.
Gardner was seen coming out of the home and going towards the garage and back door waving the torch with flame visible from its tip, according to the affidavit. Investigators learned DVDs in the garage were ignited. He was then seen leaving while flames and smoke became visible.
Gardner has a prior felony conviction in Comanche County from June 2016 for possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute.
Held on $75,000 bond, Gardner returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 25 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate. As part of his bond condition, he is to have no contact with the witnesses.