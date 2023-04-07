A 47-year-old man was ordered to serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to exposing himself at the Salvation Army and of threatening the arresting police officer and the officer’s mother.

Charlie Orlando Easter pleaded guilty in Comanche County District Court to felony counts of indecent exposure and planning an act of violence after two prior felony convictions, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you