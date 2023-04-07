A 47-year-old man was ordered to serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to exposing himself at the Salvation Army and of threatening the arresting police officer and the officer’s mother.
Charlie Orlando Easter pleaded guilty in Comanche County District Court to felony counts of indecent exposure and planning an act of violence after two prior felony convictions, records indicate.
Comanche County District Judge Grant Sheperd went against the 10-year sentences on each count proposed by the District Attorney’s Office and ordered Easter serve two five-year concurrent terms, records indicate. He will be under Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision upon release and must report to the Sex Offender Registry.
Easter faced up to 20 years in prison if convicted of either count.
With his plea, Easter admitted to an allegation he exposed himself in May 2022 at the Salvation Army, 1305 SW E. With his plea, he also admitted to making threats toward the arresting officer and the officer’s mother.
Easter has prior felony convictions in Comanche County from May 2016 for second-degree robbery, and from March 8 for second-degree burglary, records indicate.
After being held on $50,000 bond since his May 2022 arrest, Easter remains in the custody of the Comanche County Detention Center while awaiting intake with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.
