A 53-year-old man will serve three years in prison after pleading guilty to lewdly exposing himself on a Sunday afternoon in 2019 outside a phone store.
Lionel Wayne Loud pleaded guilty Tuesday to a felony count of indecent exposure, records indicate. He received a 10-year sentence with three years to serve and the balance suspended. The first two years of the suspended sentence will be spent under custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and he is to be supervised by a probation officer.
Loud, who has been in the Comanche County Detention Center since April 2019, will receive credit for time served, records indicate.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Loud was arrested March 31, 2019, following the incident at the Cricket Store, 1226 N. Sheridan. Witnesses said Loud had exposed himself to a family before leaving the area. Loud was seen lifting his hoodie up and down while facing a girl inside the store before dropping his trousers and exposing himself.