A Lawton man with a record for trouble is wanted for exposing himself at a local McDonald’s restaurant.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Damion Lawrence Alexander Tippett, 37, for a count of indecent exposure, records indicate. Due to three prior felony convictions, he’s looking at up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
An employee of the restaurant, 30 S. Sheridan, told police that while on break at work on May 30, Tippett came up to her in the parking lot and exposed himself to her, causing her to run back inside and tell her manager, the warrant affidavit states. The woman identified Tippett’s photo from a lineup book.
Tippett has prior felony convictions: September 2006, Payne County, possession of a controlled drug within 1,000 feet of a park or school; July 2019, Payne County, placing body wastes or fluids upon a police officer; and April 2022, Comanche County, prisoner placing body fluid on government employees, records indicate. Comanche County Detention Center records indicate he’s been arrested and in its custody at least nine times.
A $50,000 cash warrant bond was issued upon Tippett’s arrest.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.