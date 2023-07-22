A Lawton man with a record for trouble is wanted for exposing himself at a local McDonald’s restaurant.

The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Friday for Damion Lawrence Alexander Tippett, 37, for a count of indecent exposure, records indicate. Due to three prior felony convictions, he’s looking at up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.