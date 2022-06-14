All three incumbents filed declarations of candidacy Monday, on the first day of filings for Lawton City Council.
Residents interested in the races for Wards 3, 4 and 5 council representatives have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file their declarations at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C.
In Ward 3, Incumbent Linda Chapman, 803 NW 41st, has drawn one opponent: Cartessa Ecko Smith, 610 SW 52nd, Apartment 122.
Ward 5 Incumbent Allan Hampton, 1202 NW Bell, was the only candidate to file for that seat on Monday.
Ward 4, vacant because Incumbent Jay Burk cannot seek re-election because of term limits, has drawn four candidates: Barbara E. Curry, 1613 SE Clover Lane; George Gill, 3705 NE East Lake Drive; Derek Lemos, 2808 NE Scottsdale Circle; and Eric Sharum, 3003 NE Stratford Circle.
There is no fling fee for Lawton City Council, but candidates must be a registered voter at an address within the ward they are seeking to represent for at last six months prior to filing. Information is available by calling the election board at 353-1880.