A waterline project planned for Cache Road has doubled in price since the project was officially outlined for the City Council in November.
What was projected last year as an $11.5 million project now is expected to cost $25 million, said City Manager Michael Cleghorn, outlining just one of the crucial City of Lawton activities impacted by skyrocketing prices in materials and supplies. It also is prompting city administrators to recommend increased fees for utility customers and other users to help cover costs.
Cleghorn and Finance Director Joe Don Dunham said increases are being seen across the board, affecting activities as varied as treating water and wastewater, buying fuel for the city fleet, finding parts for those vehicles, repairing or replacing water and sewer lines, turning on the lights, getting rock for street and pipeline projects, and buying new polycarts.
The men said budgets set last spring for the fiscal year that began July 1, 2021, already are being adjusted as costs continued to escalate through the fiscal year. With inflation pushing the Consumer Price Index even higher, there are concerns about affording the materials and supplies needed to conduct crucial city business. Dunham said most economic experts are saying inflation could hit 15 percent by the end of the year, and almost certainly will be at 10 percent when the new fiscal year begins July 1. It’s creating uncertain territory for municipal administrators.
“I’ve never seen double-digit numbers,” Dunham said.
The problem with budget-balancing decisions is that officials have limited options. Cleghorn said 80 percent of his budget is personnel, the category for all costs associated with employees. The other 20 percent “is everything else,” he said, explaining it’s not possible to get the necessary balance by confining cuts to that 20 percent. And if city departments can’t afford to buy materials, they might as well cut staff because those departments won’t have what they need to do their jobs, he said.
“We have to have both in appropriate ratios,” Cleghorn said.
Supplies and material area is a broad category. It could be items to repair fire trucks and police cars. It could be materials to pave a road, or PVC pipe to provide conveyance systems for water and sewer. It could be the chemicals to treat water, or the items to maintain parks and buildings. And setting a budget for those items is difficult when their costs have increased from 25 to 115 percent.
When city administrators planned their budgets last spring, the fuel account was based on what they thought costs would be (the city’s price doesn’t include the taxes seen at the pump). Diesel was based on $2.19 per gallon; Dunham said it now is $3.66 per gallon, a 67 percent increase. Regular unleaded was $1.98 per gallon, while the city now is paying $3.02, a 53 percent increase. DEF (diesel exhaust fluid, required for any diesel use) was $2.74 per gallon; Dunham said it now is $6.11, a 123 percent increase.
“We can’t not buy fuel,” Dunham said, of the city’s limited options. “Fire trucks can’t run. Police cars can’t run. Garbage trucks can’t run.”
The parts to keep those vehicles on the road also have increased in cost. Tires are 24 percent more, while mechanics are paying 43 percent more for oil. And, maintenance on those vehicles is crucial to keep them operable.
“Not doing maintenance on vehicles set us up for catastrophic losses,” Cleghorn said.
Obtaining new vehicles has become more challenging. Dunham said there is a three-month wait when standard vehicles are ordered, while the city may wait nine months to a year for delivery of larger vehicles. Vehicle costs also have risen. Cleghorn said based on the 7.5 percent increase, a $300,000 trash truck now costs $22,500 more. When you are buying a number of the same type of vehicle — police vehicles, for example — the result is one less vehicle for what you thought the total cost would be.
Costs related to construction have steadily risen since the pandemic and already are affecting city projects.
For example, the city needs crushed rock to build the beds of its roads so they can be paved, and in the trenches where waterline and sewer lines are laid. The contractor providing that rock under a year-long contract approved for this fiscal year can no longer provide the rock at the price he quoted. Cleghorn said because of his increased operational costs, it now is costing the contractor to deliver the rock.
That has prompted the city to go back and look at the contract for possible adjustment, action that will be true of other contracts.
“We’ll have to re-evaluate contracts with some vendors,” Cleghorn said, adding rock is something the city must have. “Without rock, you can’t fix pipes. You can’t fix roads.”
The chemicals used to treat drinking water and wastewater have increased an average of 57.1 percent, ranging from 15 percent more for aluminum sulfate (removes impurities) to 94.7 percent for sulfuric acid (brings the pH level of wastewater back to normal). Cleghorn said increased cost isn’t the only problem: The city also has had problems getting delivery of some chemicals, causing concern even after the treatment plant staffs made preparations by laying in additional supplies.
Energy costs are increasing, Dunham said, explaining that electrical costs have already exceeded the amount budgeted for this fiscal year.
“And, there are still two more months,” he said, adding the city has to make adjustments in expenditures and draw from reserves because vital city services must have electricity.
“We cannot not have water,” Dunham said.
Cleghorn said while costs are higher, city staff is handling it.
“We’re not in jeopardy yet,” he said, crediting departmental decisions that are balancing rising costs with expenditures.
They are difficult decisions, and Cleghorn and Dunham said trying to balance the rising cost of doing business by increasing utility rates isn’t something city administrators take lightly.
“We pay utility bills, too,” Dunham said.