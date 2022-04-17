An April 4 incident involving children at a northwest Lawton adventure and trampoline park is under investigation by police.
However, investigators believe there’s no threat to the community.
Police were made aware of the incident that happened at Urban Air Adventure & Trampoline Park, 5324 Cache Road, and opened an investigation, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer.
A teen was accused of attempting to lure children outside with the promise of cell phones kept in a waiting vehicle. Witnesses described two males who were seen in the vehicle.
Grubbs said the department takes any case involving children “very seriously” and all the individuals involved in the incident have been confirmed to be under the age of 16.
“Our investigators interviewed multiple witnesses and, with the complete cooperation of the management of Urban Air, we reviewed surveillance footage of this incident,” he said. “At this point in the investigation the Lawton Police Department does not feel there is any threat to our community concerning this incident.”