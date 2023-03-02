DUNCAN — A 50-year-old Duncan woman had her suspended sentence revoked and was ordered to return behind bars for an incestuous marriage with her daughter.

On Feb. 23, Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham revoked the eight-year suspended sentences for Patricia Ann Spann, 50, for a felony conviction for incest.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you