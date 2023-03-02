DUNCAN — A 50-year-old Duncan woman had her suspended sentence revoked and was ordered to return behind bars for an incestuous marriage with her daughter.
On Feb. 23, Stephens County District Judge Ken Graham revoked the eight-year suspended sentences for Patricia Ann Spann, 50, for a felony conviction for incest.
In March 2018, Patricia Spann received a 10-year sentence from the Department of Corrections — two years in prison and eight years suspended, records indicate. Once taken into Department of Corrections custody, Patricia Spann was sent to the sex and violent offenders registration unit in addition to the sex offenders registry.
The revocation followed a failure to register as a sex offender following Patricia Spann’s release from custody. In April 2022, she was convicted in Oklahoma County of failure to register as a sex offender, records indicate and, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records, she was discharged from custody on Feb. 1.
Patricia Spann pleaded guilty to marrying her 26-year-old biological daughter Misty Spann in March 2016 in Stephens County.
Misty Spann pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 7, 2017, and received a 10-year deferred sentence.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.