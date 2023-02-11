DUNCAN — A bench warrant was issued Wednesday for a 50-year-old Duncan woman regarding a motion to revoke her suspended sentence for an incestuous marriage with her daughter.
The Stephens County District Court issued the arrest warrant for Patricia Ann Spann, 50, after she failed to appear for a hearing regarding a motion to revoke her eight-year suspended sentence for a felony conviction for incest.
In March 2018, Patricia Spann received a 10-year sentence from the Department of Corrections — two years in prison and eight years suspended, records indicate. Once taken into Department of Corrections custody, Patricia Spann was sent to the sex and violent offenders registration unit in addition to the sex offenders registry.
In April 2022, Patricia Spann was convicted in Oklahoma County of failure to register as a sex offender, records indicate and, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records, she was discharged from custody on Feb. 1.
Patricia Spann pleaded guilty to marrying her 26-year-old biological daughter in March 2016 in Comanche County. Duncan police began the investigation into the couple's relationship in August 2016 as part of an investigation about children in the Spanns' Duncan house. An Oklahoma Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division investigator learned of the mother and daughter's relationship and contacted police.
Patricia Spann told investigators that she is the biological mother of Misty Spann as well as two males — all from a first marriage. She'd lost custody of the children to her mother-in-law, who adopted them. Her name had been removed from the birth certificates and it was later learned that she'd never married the three children's father.
Patricia Spann did marry one of the biological sons in December 2008 but he obtained an annulment in Stephens County in March 2010, according court records.
Patricia and Misty Spann reconnected in 2014. At the time, Patricia Spann went by the last name of Clayton, and Misty Spann didn't have the same last name. Her mother's name wasn't on the birth certificate, she told investigators, so she didn't feel the law was violated.
Misty Spann pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 7, 2017, and received a 10-year deferred sentence.
A $10,000 warrant bond was set for Patricia Spann and another hearing regarding the suspended sentence is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16, records indicate.