DUNCAN — A bench warrant was issued Wednesday for a 50-year-old Duncan woman regarding a motion to revoke her suspended sentence for an incestuous marriage with her daughter.

The Stephens County District Court issued the arrest warrant for Patricia Ann Spann, 50, after she failed to appear for a hearing regarding a motion to revoke her eight-year suspended sentence for a felony conviction for incest.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you