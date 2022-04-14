Cameron University’s inaugural Vet Fest, a two-day event exploring military history and offering resources to veterans, kicked concludes today at the McMahon Centennial Complex.
On Wednesday, Mark Megehee presented “Fort Sill and the Incredible Story of its Personalities” during the first day of the event.
Megehee is the former collections specialist for the Fort Sill National Historic Landmark and Museum and former curator for museum programs for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. He has written two books, the most recent about the history of Fort Sill.
He spoke about historical figures with ties to Fort Sill from its namesake, Joshua Sill, to William Tecumseh Sherman and on up to Geronimo.
“We have such a powerful Native American community here,” he said.
Megehee himself is a member of the Sac and Fox Nation tribe. At 9:30 a.m. today he will give another lecture, this one about the Comanche Code Talkers and their role in World War II. That lecture will be held in the Buddy Green Room of the McMahon Centennial Complex.
In the parking lot outside of the building, Zane Mohler, a military collector, was demonstrating the value of some of the weapons in his collection to John Young, a veteran and a junior at Cameron University majoring in criminal justice.
“This is my personal collection,” Mohler said, “I’ve been collecting since 2009.”
Mohler had several armaments on display, some were dummies while others were functional weapons.
Young, who served in the U.S. Army from 2013 to 2020, was excited for the opportunity to interact with other veterans and get out of class for a while.
“It’s been a good opportunity to mingle with other people with the same background as myself,” Young said.
Vet Fest continues today with the morning lecture by Megehee, followed by an 11 a.m. writing workshop led by writer, poet and veteran Jason Poudrier.
At 1 p.m., the event will conclude with a a presentation from historian Amy Ward. Her presentation will focus on the Native Americans from Oklahoma who were involved in the American Civil War.
The event is free and open to the public.