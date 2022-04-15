Retired historian Mark Megehee helped to wrap up Cameron University’s inaugural Vet Fest on Thursday with a presentation on the Comanche Code Talkers.
It was Megehee’s second lecture of the event, having provided information on Wednesday about some of the famous faces from Fort Sill.
Megehee, who is a member of the Sac and Fox Nation, spoke for around an hour about the history of the Comanche Code Talkers from World War I to World War II.
“They say that history is written by the victors of every conflict. But nowadays, ever since, well, the beginning of the 20th century, history has been written by both sides. And so now we have information and historical narratives of the winners and the losers, and that’s important,” Megehee said. “But it is also important that whoever is telling this history must tell it without partiality to either side.”
With this explanation, Megehee laid on his philosophy as a historian. He also expressed that history is “an inexact science.”
“As a historian, if someone tells me that I got my facts wrong, I am going to respect that and alter my notes,” he said.
The story of the code talkers can be found in several books, two of which Megehee recommended.
“For anyone who wishes to learn about the Comanche Code Talkers, William Meadows books are thorough. He did his homework and his book on Comanche Code Talkers during World War Two, I vouch as for as a historian, I vouch for his research,” Megehee said.
Cameron’s Coordinator of Veteran Affairs Vicki Henson praised Megehee for his work and willingness to volunteer his time at the event.
“Mark is just wonderful, he brings this history to life,” Henson said. “He’s helped me out so much with this I can’t express my gratitude for him enough.”
The inaugural event concluded on Thursday, but Henson is already preparing to host the next one.
“We definitely want to keep this going,” she said.