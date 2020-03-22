A 61 year old Blair woman is in critical condition following a Thursday afternoon wreck two miles north of Altus.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Debra Arter was first taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in critical condition with arm injuries.
Arter was driving a Ford vehicle northbound on U. S. 283 shortly before 4:45 p.m Thursday when her Ford struck the rear of a GMC pickup driven by Samuel Pence, 19, of Granite, in Jackson County, Trooper Jeff Fielder reported.
Pence and Arter were both wearing seatbelts. Pence was not injured.
Fielder reported that inattentive driving by Arter was the collision’s cause.