A Texas couple were hospitalized Saturday after their motorcycle rear ended a pickup near Lake Lawtonka.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that Scott D. Cheves, 60, of Paradise, Texas, was admitted to Comanche County Memorial Hospital in fair condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries. His passenger, Melody R. Cheves, 58, also of Paradise, Texas, was taken to Memorial before being transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
Scott Cheves was driving a Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Oklahoma 58 shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday when he crashed into a Ford Focus driven by Conner W. Brown, 25, of Springfield, Vermont, that was slowing to turn left onto McIntosh Road and into the East Lake Camprground, Trooper Chance Slater reported. Brown and his two passengers were not injured.
Both of the Cheves were wearing helmets and all passengers in the Ford were wearing seatbelts.
Inattentive driving by the motorcyclist was blamed for the wreck, according to the report.