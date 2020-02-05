Voting will begin Thursday for residents who plan to cast early ballots in the City of Lawton’s Capital Improvements Program or the bond issue for Chattanooga Public Schools.
In-person absentee voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Comanche County Election Board Office, located on the second floor of the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C.
Residents must be registered voters in Lawton to cast ballots in the city-wide CIP election or in the Chattanooga School District to cast ballots for the bond issue. They must present government-issued picture identification or their voter registration card to vote. Voters also must sign affidavits pledging they won’t vote on election day.
Questions may be directed to the election board at 353-1880.