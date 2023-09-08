Early voting begins today for registered Lawton voters who plan to cast ballots in the Lawton City Council races and the ad valorem extension election.
Voters may cast in-person absentee ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today and Friday at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse, Southwest 5th Street and Southwest C Avenue. Voters must present photo identification or their voter registration card to receive a ballot. Voters don't need to state a reason for voting early, but they must sign an affidavit stating they will not cast ballots at their precincts on Tuesday.