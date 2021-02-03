Lawton voters will be able to cast ballots early for the Feb.9 hotel-motel tax election.
Eligible voters registered within the city limits may receive and cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Comanche County Election Board, located in the Comanche County Courthouse at Southwest 5th and C. Residents do not have to state a reason for voting early, but will have to show photo identification or their voter registration cards and sign affidavits stating they will not vote at their polling places on election day.
Voters are reminded they will have to wear masks for facial coverings when entering the courthouse, and will have to submit to temperature checks.
Additional information is available by calling the election board office at 353-1880 or on-line at www.elections.ok.gov.