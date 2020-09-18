In three successive mornings, it’s been a tale of “Sonic The Break-In” as Lawton police investigate a string of burglaries at the fast food restaurant and other local businesses.
The restaurant owner told police he feels he’s being targeted by a former employee.
A Lawton police officer was called Tuesday morning to the restaurant at 2302 E. Gore on the report of a burglary. An employee said he saw the glass front door to the business was shattered when he arrive to work around 6:15 a.m., the report states. A large brick was found in the doorway and surrounded by the shattered glass. The damage to the door was estimated at $700.
The employee said he didn’t see that anything was taken from the business, but it appeared the suspects went through the filing cabinets and checked the safe, the report states. Police believe the break-in happened sometime after 1:30 p.m. Security video was to be provided to police.
Later that morning, Sgt. Dane Swinford met with the restaurant owner, Enrico Ramirez. He told the officer this was the third of his Sonics broken into in Lawton “and he feels that he is being targeted by the burglars,” the report states. He said a “disgruntled former employee who was recently terminated may be involved.”
The burglary was the third at a Sonic in three mornings.
On Monday morning, the westside restaurant at 6101 Cache Road had its front door shattered by a large rock. The safe and its contents and money changers were taken.
The Sonic spree kicked off Sunday morning when the 2612 W. Lee establishment was broken into in the same manner.
A safe with money and other miscellaneous items were found missing. Later, police found the pried open safe at an unknown location, along with a red moving dolly, a crowbar, a 4-foot long metal pole, a lawnmower blade and assorted cash and papers.
These burglaries have been happening at other businesses during the same time frame.
Police were called shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday to Dollar General Store, 2202 Fort Sill Blvd., regarding a break-in. The front door was broken and wires were cut in the electrical box, the report states.
The store manager told police she would get investigators a list of the stolen property and store security video. The report states there was $1,000 damage to the front door, $400 to the office door and $800 to the electrical box.
Along with the Sunday morning burglary of the Sonic, two other West Lee Boulevard businesses were burglarized.
First, officers were notified of an alarm call around 4 a.m. at Buck’s Pawn Shop, 1413 W. Lee, regarding an attempted burglary. They found the back door had been “severely damaged” by an unknown person trying to pry the door open. No other damage was found, entry was denied and nothing was found stolen.
Fifteen minutes later., officers found one of the windows of Discount Foods, 1311 W. Lee, had been busted out with a large concrete rock. It is unknown what was taken.
“Detectives are investigating the other burglaries as well to see if anything is connected,” said Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer.
If you have information or any other crimes, you can call the Lawton Police Department, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.