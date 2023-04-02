The design firm crafting upgrades for amenities at Lawton lakes is recommending city leaders focus their attention on Lake Lawtonka before changing things up at Lake Ellsworth.
Halff Associates is getting closer to formalizing conceptual designs for the two city lakes, as part of its ongoing efforts to set master plans for multiple City of Lawton recreational facilities and locations. Halff designers presented their ideas to members of the Lakes and Land Commission in late March and will hold a public meeting Tuesday to give residents the same chance to ask questions about plans.
The proposals encompass established recreational areas at Lawtonka and Ellsworth, as well as outlining plans for amenities in new locations. The ultimate goal is making those lakes — in particular, Lawtonka — a destination for residents, as well as those who live outside the Lawton-Fort Sill area, said Half Project Manager James Hazzard.
“It’s been a long time getting to this point,” Hazzard said, of analysis made and proposals crafted, along with recreational market details by Dean Runyon Associates that can help fund lake activities by those who use them.
Commissioners liked most of what they heard, but not everyone was in line with Halff’s recommendation to focus initial attention on Lawtonka. Long considered Lawton’s primary recreational lake, Lawtonka has the greatest amount of existing amenities and is a popular destination for activities ranging from swimming and waterskiing to fishing and hiking. Ellsworth, a shallower lake, caters to fishing and hunting, city officials have said.
Commissioner Tim Hushbeck was among those questioning the delay in implementing some upgrades.
“I don’t want to wait 10-15 years for Ellsworth,” he said, adding some work is needed now — road improvements, beautification efforts, woody debris cleared. “I don’t want to lose sight of Ellsworth with the first focus on Lawtonka.”
Hazzard said Halff’s recommendation when conceptual designs are presented to the City Council will be focusing first on Lawtonka; specifically, looking at the south end of the Granite Cove area (which now houses picnic/group use areas along Lawtonka’s east shoreline) and Robinson’s Landing on the north shore. Priority three is School House Resort (Slough), the city’s largest and most active concession area which has been under City of Lawton control since long-time concessionaire Kent Waller’s lease ended Jan. 1.
Hazzard said those initial upgrades (designated Phase 1) would total an estimated $1.4 million, to include $752,000 planned at School House Resort. That assumes the City Council accepts Halff’s recommendation to begin with Lawtonka’s Phase 1, before turning their attention to Ellsworth. But, if city officials want to develop Ellsworth at the same time, Halff is recommending they begin with Ralph’s Resort, a popular destination for those who enjoy fishing and hunting.
The proposed amenities focus on what lake users already have said they want to see, such as more camping, an expanded trail system, more boat and fishing docks, and better maintenance of the amenities already there.
Dean Runyon, noting the potential at Lawtonka, said his analysis shows there are other activities that would be natural additions and draw in more visitors. For example, he noted that national participation in canoeing and kayaking has increased 66 percent since 2019, as people sought activities as the nation shut down due to COVID-19.
“That’s an important area to look at,” he said of the new boating potential, adding cabins and “glamping” also are good options because they fit into smaller spaces than do RV campers (additional RV spots also are on the agenda) while commanding higher user fees.
Hazzard said while both Lawtonka and Ellsworth were created as raw water sources for Lawton and Fort Sill, they have evolved into popular recreation areas. City officials have said the challenge will be enhancing those recreational opportunities while preserving water quality.