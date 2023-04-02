The design firm crafting upgrades for amenities at Lawton lakes is recommending city leaders focus their attention on Lake Lawtonka before changing things up at Lake Ellsworth.

Halff Associates is getting closer to formalizing conceptual designs for the two city lakes, as part of its ongoing efforts to set master plans for multiple City of Lawton recreational facilities and locations. Halff designers presented their ideas to members of the Lakes and Land Commission in late March and will hold a public meeting Tuesday to give residents the same chance to ask questions about plans.

