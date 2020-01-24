BLAIR — Three people remain hospitalized following a Wednesday night wreck in foggy weather in Jackson County.
Two vehicles — a GMC Yukon driven by Victoriano Serna and a Toyota Land Cruiser driven by Mark K. Clay — were traveling northbound on U.S. 283 shortly after 11:45 p.m. when the Toyota tried to make a left turn across the turning lane and was struck by the Yukon about 1½ miles north of Blair, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Josh Tinsley.
The front seat passenger in the Yukon, Amado S. Escobedo, 60, of San Antonio, Texas, was pinned inside the vehicle for about 30 minutes before he was freed by Altus firefighters using the Jaws of Life tool.
Escobedo was taken to Jackson County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in fair condition with leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the report.
Serna, 60, of Mangum, was admitted to Jackson Memorial in good condition with internal trunk injuries.
Two other passengers received medical treatment. Maria M. Escobedo, 57, also of San Antonio, was first taken to Jackson Memorial and later transferred to OU Medical Center where she was admitted in fair condition with internal trunk injuries, the report states. Juanita Serna, 52, of Mangum was treated and released from Jackson Memorial.
Clay, 53, of Blair, was not injured.
Both drivers and all passengers were wearing seatbelts.
According to Tinsley’s report, Clay was cited for causing the wreck through an improper turn.