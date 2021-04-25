MEDIICNE PARK —
A tractor-trailer driver is in good condition at an Oklahoma City hospital following a Friday afternoon rollover wreck in northern Comanche County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Joshua Lee Wood, 27, of Sterling, was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and later transferred to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in good condition with head and internal trunk injuries.
Wood was driving a Peterbilt tractor trailer rig was traveling southbound on U.S. 62 shortly after 1 p.m. Friday when a Chevrolet vehicle driven by Elton Royce Ware pulled out in front of him about 1 ½-miles north of Medicine Park, Trooper Zachary Johnson reported. Wood overcorrected and went off the roadway and into a ditch and rolled 1 ¼-time. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Ware, 73, of Elmer, was not injured.
Johnson reported the Chevrolet’s improper turn into the roadway was the cause of the wreck.