DUNCAN — An accident attributed to improper parking injured a Texas man late Monday on the Duncan Bypass.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, an International semi driven by Glenn H. Reynolds, 58, Lufkin, Texas, was parked on the shoulder south of West Seminole Road, 0.2 miles south of Duncan clost to 9 p.m. According to the investigating officer, Reynolds stood up and was moving around the cab and failed to initiate the parking break. The vehicle rolled backwards and jackknifed, which caused the driver to be thrown around the cab, according to the report.