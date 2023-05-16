ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Carnegie man accused of driving under the influence in a September 2022 wreck that killed two Caddo County teens.
The Caddo County District Court issued the felony arrest warrants for Joshua Dale Kestler, 33, for two counts of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. Each count is punishable by no less than 10 years in prison.
Kestler is accused of being under the influence at the time of the wreck.
The wreck happened shortly before 7:10 p.m. Sept. 28, 2022, about 3½ miles east of Fort Cobb, according to Trooper Ryan Hayes.
The teen boys, 15 and 13 years old, died at the scene, Hayes reported. Neither boy was wearing a seatbelt.
The boys were riding in a Toyota Highlander driven by Joshua D. Kestler. He and his front seat passenger, Erica J. Mayfield, 26, of Carnegie, were flown to OU Medical in Oklahoma City where they were treated and released for head injuries, the report states. They were wearing seatbelts, according to Hayes.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.