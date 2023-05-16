ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued Friday for a Carnegie man accused of driving under the influence in a September 2022 wreck that killed two Caddo County teens.

The Caddo County District Court issued the felony arrest warrants for Joshua Dale Kestler, 33, for two counts of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. Each count is punishable by no less than 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.