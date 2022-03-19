Road rage isn’t just for men anymore.
That’s the notion after a woman was accused of driving under the influence while flipping off and wrecking another driver.
Kendra Marie Lopez, 26, of Lawton, made her initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where she was charged with driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second and subsequent offense, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless driving. The felony is punishable by up to five years in prison or a minimum of 28 days of treatment followed by 30 days of aftercare at the defendant’s expense.
Lopez was arrested shortly after 5:30 p.m. Thursday near Northwest Rogers Lane and Sheridan Road. Police had been flagged down to a wreck in the westbound lane and spoke with the driver whose car was wrecked.
The driver said he’d been driving westbound from the Rogers Lane exit when Lopez began driving aggressively toward his vehicle while making “explicit hand gestures,” according to the probable cause affidavit. He said her vehicle struck his and caused him to crash into the north side of the wall.
An officer made contact with Lopez and stated she had “bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, was struggling to stay upright when she walked and had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage,” the affidavit states. Investigators said she failed the field sobriety test and declined to take the state’s breathalyzer test.
Lopez has a prior misdemeanor conviction from October 2014 in Comanche County for driving under the influence of drugs, records indicate.
Free on $15,000 bond, Lopez returns to court at 3 p.m. May 16 for her preliminary hearing conference.