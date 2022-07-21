The impact of a 2021 mistaken overvaluation of property owned by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company could have been significantly reduced if the error had been discovered earlier, said Chad Hance, the superintendent of Cache Public Schools.
Last week, Hance issued a statement about the overvaluation, and the negative effect it would have on the district’s operating budget for the coming year.
“This clerical error inadvertently increased the community’s valuation by $51 million,” Hance said in the statement, indicating the mistake would result in a 10 percent to 15 percent increase in property taxes for the area, and a loss of about $1.3 million to the school’s general fund, nearly half the amount in the fund for the coming year.
In a statement issued later the same day, Comanche County Assessor Grant Edwards confirmed the clerical error had happened, attributing it to a deputy assessor, and stating that the mistake only accounted for $3,334,558 worth of the total $51 million impact, the rest coming from “...three of Goodyear’s exemptions that the Oklahoma Tax Commission did not allow that were unrelated to the clerical error.”
When recently reached for comment about what the three exemptions were, Edwards said he was unable to say, as it would reveal assets privately held by the Goodyear corporation.
“For some companies, assets listed are more sensitive than others, and assets held by companies are not considered public information,” Edwards said.
Hance said some of the money lost due to the error could have been recouped, had the mistake been reported by a deadline that passed before the error was discovered.
“If the error had been corrected prior to June 1, we could have kept some of the money lost from our general fund,” Hance said.
Without specifics as to the exemptions mentioned in Edwards’ statement, and with yearly reporting and budget deadlines set for the fall, officials said it is difficult to say how much Cache could have recovered, but at least some of the financial burden could have been reduced.
In an official statement, representatives from Goodyear stated that the mistake was discovered by the company after being missed by the County Assessor’s office for close to a year.
“The Goodyear-Lawton plant noticed a significant error in its 2021 property tax valuation,” the statement read. “Brought it to the attention of the Comanche County Assessor and Treasurer and worked through appropriate state and local officials to address, including the Oklahoma State Tax Commission and County Board of Equalization.”
Hance said Cache Public School’s had considered legal action against the county assessor, but decided against it.
“We’ve looked into legal options,” Hance said. “Our problem with it was that whatever judgement that was made would be passed down to the taxpayers. We’d be fighting ourselves.”
The mistake also will have other negative effects on other entities in Comanche County who receive the ad valorem tax revenue.
A joint statement issued by State Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton, and Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton, said while they did not feel there was any “nefarious intent” in the overvaluation, it would have an adverse effect on many entities reliant on county taxes, specifically mentioning the county health department and technical colleges.
Great Plains Technology Center will see some fallout as a result of the mistake, said Superintendent Clarence Fortney.
“We’ve been calculating based on the information we have now,” Fortney said. “And we believe it will cost us $750,000, though we hope that number is high.”
Fortney said the school still has a lot of carryover from last year’s budget, and the cut would not result in any budget cuts or layoffs. The school’s plan is to take two-thirds of the financial hit via its general fund, and pay for the rest from the school’s building fund.
“It won’t result in any budget cuts or anything like that,” Fortney said. “It’s just not what I wanted to hear right now, with inflation and prices going up on everything.”