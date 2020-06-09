The Lawton Public Library began its first virtual summer reading program today with the theme of “Imagine Your Story.”
“With COVID-19 social distancing restrictions still in effect, our 2020 Summer at the Library will look a little different this year,” said Youth Librarian Tanya Organ. “Even though we won’t be able to have in-house programs, you will be able to participate in our first virtual ‘Summer at the Library’ from your home.”
Organ is encouraging youths to continue reading this summer, especially since students received a longer than expected break when Oklahoma schools moved to online classes in late March.
“Reading this summer is more important than it has ever been,” said Organ. “Reading during breaks from school is proven to help children of all ages and this year the break from school has been a lot bigger than anyone could have imagined.”
Organ says the program is open to readers of all ages, from infants to adults and participants can earn badges for completing reading different reading levels.
The library will use BookPoints, an online platform developed especially for library summer reading programs, where readers will be able to receive digital badges and keep track of reading. By using BookPoints, readers will be able to log the amount of time they spend reading, track their books and the digital badges they earn. The program also has a family registration feature that makes it easy for parents to enter reading time and claim badges for all household members. Along with digital badges, participants can earn prizes for completing each reading level.
The library began issuing grab-and-go crafts, with all 100 of the kits handed out within an hour and a half of opening said Organ.
Grab-and-go crafts are available for ages 5-18 every Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. while supplies last. Crafts can be picked up at the Youth Services Desk or curbside.
For additional information or to get help with registration or using BookPoints, contact the Lawton Public Library at 580-581-3450, extension 5.