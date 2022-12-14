DUNCAN — Police said the suspect in a Saturday burglary of a Duncan plumbing company tried to apologize to the business owner after he was arrested.
Caught with the goods, investigators said, “I’m sorry” wasn’t enough and he was sent to jail.
Kevin Wayne Vang, 50, of Duncan, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of second-degree burglary and knowingly concealing stolen property, both after two or more felony convictions, records indicate.
Vang was arrested Saturday after police recognized him, his truck and the goods he was carrying from security video of a burglary of Cramton Plumbing earlier that morning, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Duncan Police Officer Kaleb Keplinger stated he was on patrol around 4 p.m. when he saw a white single-cab Dodge 2500 pickup with a black flatbed pass by at North 5th Street and Elk Avenue. The truck matched surveillance video from a burglary shortly after 1:30 a.m. at Cramton Plumbing, 7429 Nickles Road. Taken were multiple batteries, a wooden door, a sink and air conditioning units, the affidavit states. The officer followed the truck.
As the Dodge pulled into 618 W. Elk, Keplinger made a traffic stop and stated the driver, Vang, opened the door and attempted to flee, according to the affidavit.
When detectives arrived, Vang admitted he’d stolen the truck batteries on the truck bed from Cramton Plumbing, as well as four air conditioning units found at the home, the affidavit states.
“Vang asked to apologize to the property owner who had arrived at the scene,” Keplinger stated. “Vang told the property owner … he was sorry for stealing from him.”
Vang showed investigators the stolen air conditioners in the backyard at the home. In all, two heavy-duty batteries, 13 assorted semi-batteries, a wooden door, a sink and four air conditioning units were recovered, according to the affidavit.
Once at the jail, Vang said he was going to sell the stolen batteries as “cores” because he needed money and had back bills, Keplinger stated.
Keplinger has prior felony convictions from August 2000 in Woodward County for possession of a controlled substance, two counts of receiving/possessing/concealing stolen property, and second-degree burglary, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Held on $100,000 bond, Vang returns to court at 9 a.m. March 8, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
