A 44-year-old Lawton woman is accused of illegally reaping a windfall of over $100,000 from a renewable energy service.
Instead of inheriting the wind, she received a felony arrest warrant.
The Comanche County District Court issued the warrant Wednesday for Rachelle Renee Griffitts for embezzlement, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to eight years in prison and/or up to $10,000 fine and restitution.
Griffitts is accused of taking money intended for Fairwind LLC between August 2017 and April 7, according to the charge.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Detective Ron Young was called that day to the business, 6862 NW Meers-Porter Hill Road, and began his investigation. It was learned that Griffitts was the office administrator and part of her duties was to pay vendors and payroll, according to the probable cause affidavit.
During the almost three-year time period, investigators learned that she had received bills from vendors. She is accused of accessing QuickBooks to produce a check and would print it with her name on the pay to the order line of the check, the affidavit states. She was then accused of fraudulently cashing the checks at various locations. Then she is accused of logging back into QuickBooks and changing the pay to the order of into the vendor’s name. The check would then be filed with the intent to be unpaid.
According to the company biography on govserv.org, FairWind Renewable Energy Services, LLC provides wind turbine maintenance via suspended scaffolding. The company also offers several flexible and cost-saving solutions to providing wind turbine maintenance, including basket access and aerial platform access.
Griffitts’ warrant bond was set at $50,000, records indicate. She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.