Illegal pot grows

The lack of regulation of marijuana grows has led to foreign entities and investors flooding into Oklahoma.

 Courtesy photo

Despite its late entry into the world of legal cannabis, Oklahoma's hands-off manner of managing the new industry has sparked a boom and earned the state the nickname "Toke-lahoma."

The lack of regulation has led to foreign entities and investors flooding into Oklahoma, offering Oklahomans four, five, up to eight times the value for their land. The majority of the growers are from Mexico and China, but generally come from across the globe.

