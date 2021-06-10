WALTERS — Police reported making a big haul with a Wednesday morning bust of an illegal marijuana grow operation in Cotton County.
Officials seized over 700 marijuana plants and over 400 pounds of product, according to a release issued by the department. Investigators said the operation was not in line with the Oklahoma’s strict medical marijuana rules for growers.
Investigators believe the street value of the pot is anywhere between $500,000 to $1 million dollars.
Agencies involved in the bust include the Walters Police, with the assistance of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office and Survival flight.
The Cotton County department is among others statewide to partner with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics in an effort to stop illegal marijuana being sold out of Oklahoma dispensaries. A recent bust followed a traffic stop made two weeks ago by the OBN K9 Interdiction Unit, according to Mark Woodward, agency spokesman. Following a traffic stop on Interstate 44, there was evidence found indicating the driver and passenger had been delivering California-grown marijuana to several Oklahoma dispensaries for resale.
“We seized about 20 pounds of marijuana that had just been delivered to one dispensary in Oklahoma City and cash in the vehicle that was being transported back to California inside duffle bags that contained marijuana residue from previous shipments,” he said.
OBN Director Donnie Anderson offered no tolerance for those trying to skirt the state’s medical marijuana system.
“My agency is dedicated to protecting our citizens and our law-abiding medical marijuana businesses that are being harmed by the criminal actions of those who try to sidestep the provisions of SQ788,” he said.