A misdemeanor case of domestic assault turned into a felony case for a Sterling man, police said, who had guns he’s not supposed to have.
Dwight Anozie, a.k.a. Dwight Eatmon, 56, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received two felony charges of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, and misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse – assault and battery, and resisting police, records indicate. Each firearm count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputies were called at 12:16 a.m. to a home at 111 South A Avenue in Sterling regarding a physical disturbance with weapons involved.
Deputies arrived and spoke with a woman who said her boyfriend of six years, Anozie, got her intoxicated and an argument followed. She said he hit her with his fist on the face and head area, the probable cause affidavit states. Investigators noticed she had marks on her ribs, breast area, legs and back and she had defensive wounds on her hands and wrists from fighting back.
During the assault, the woman said, Anozie ripped off her shirt and told her to leave. She said he confiscated her phone and threw it against the house, shattering the screen and destroying the phone, the affidavit states. Inside the home, investigators said, a 9mm handgun and .22 caliber revolver were recovered.
Anozie was found the next afternoon in Lawton and placed under arrest.
Anozie has a November 2005 felony conviction in Oklahoma County for uttering two or more bogus checks, records indicate.
Held on $70,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with the woman, Anozie returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 for his preliminary hearing conference.
