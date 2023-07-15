A misdemeanor case of domestic assault turned into a felony case for a Sterling man, police said, who had guns he’s not supposed to have.

Dwight Anozie, a.k.a. Dwight Eatmon, 56, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received two felony charges of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, and misdemeanor counts of domestic abuse – assault and battery, and resisting police, records indicate. Each firearm count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

