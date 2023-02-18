Lawton police said they busted a self-admitted member of the Irish Mob and his girlfriend with drugs and a cache of illegal weapons.
Derek Scott O’Shea, 38, and Samantha Ann Schultz, 38, both of Lawton, made their initial appearances Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where each received felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess meth with the intent to distribute, maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled substances, five counts of felon in possession of firearms and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. O’Shea also received a felony count of gang-related offenses.
O’Shea and Schultz have prior drug convictions in Comanche County.
The couple were arrested Monday following a search of their home at 701 SW Jefferson turned up drugs and guns. Detectives from the Lawton Police Department Special Operations Unit served the warrant and detained the couple.
Discovered in the bedroom where O’Shea and Schultz stay were two baggies containing just under 10 grams of meth as well as an over/under shotgun, an AR 15 with a magazine, a double barrel shotgun and a Remington .22 caliber rifle, the warrant affidavit states.
Investigators stated O’Shea is a self-admitted member of the Irish Mob.
Held on $40,000 bond each, O’Shea and Schultz return to court at 3 p.m. April 25 for their preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.