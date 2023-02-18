Lawton police said they busted a self-admitted member of the Irish Mob and his girlfriend with drugs and a cache of illegal weapons.

Derek Scott O’Shea, 38, and Samantha Ann Schultz, 38, both of Lawton, made their initial appearances Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where each received felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess meth with the intent to distribute, maintaining a place for keeping/selling controlled substances, five counts of felon in possession of firearms and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate. O’Shea also received a felony count of gang-related offenses.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.