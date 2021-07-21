Allegations of taking an ambulance for a joyride Saturday has landed a man in jail on $30,000 bond.
Terry Lynne Poe II, 38, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between 3 and 10 years in prison.
Police received the call shortly before 4 p.m. of an ambulance stolen from Comanche County Memorial Hospital. According to the probable cause affidavit, hospital personnel said they’d come out to find the ambulance missing from the ambulance bay.
LPD Sgt. Charles Criger viewed hospital security video and saw a black man wearing a black shirt, black mask, blue pants and a black hat get into the ambulance and drive off westbound on West Gore Boulevard. According to the affidavit, the ambulance was found out in the field near Southwest 67th Street and Lee Boulevard.
Poe was found hiding in a canal across the street in the Eisenhower Addition. After first running from law enforcement, he was ordered to the ground and was taken into custody, the affidavit states. His hat was recovered from the ambulance.
Poe returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 8 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.