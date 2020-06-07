Ike Middle School
Eisenhower Middle School is on track to open when students return to school Aug. 21, the project’s project manager and architect say.
Officials estimate the project is 89 percent complete, with substantial completion projected by Aug. 3 (the auditorium will not be done).
Classroom punch list scheduled for June 16.
Gym and locker room punch list scheduled for July 8.
School furniture to be delivered and installed the week of July 20; classroom furniture is to arrive the week of July 13.
Teachers will be able to move into their classrooms Aug. 10.
Ongoing work includes removal of asbestos in the old Eisenhower Middle School (work that must be done before the building is demolished).
Upcoming work includes sod and landscaping for the east parking lot and bus loop, radius glass wall installed in the media center, and Sheetrock wall work and tape/texture/paint in the administrative offices and auditorium. Auditorium work will be completed when seating arrives.