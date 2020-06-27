An Eisenhower High School athlete has tested positive for COVID-19.
Lawton Public Schools confirmed Saturday that the unidentified athlete was participating in practices but declined to identify which sport’s team was affected.
"Once the student showed signs of illness and the parent notified the coach, there was no contact with other athletes at the school facility," said Lynn Cordes, LPS communications director.
The student was not symptomatic at practice, according to Cordes. That said, precautions are being taken. That includes the self-quarantine of the entire team and coaching staff for 14 days. Comanche County Health Department officials are conducting their contact trace.